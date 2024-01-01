Assistant Secretary Noyes Travels to Ethiopia and Chad

FP Report

WASHINGTON DC: Assistant Secretary of State for the Bureau of Population, Refugees, and Migration Julieta Valls Noyes will travel to Ethiopia and Chad March 18-23. In both countries, Assistant Secretary Noyes will meet with senior government, international organization, and non-governmental organization partners to discuss refugee resettlement; humanitarian assistance across the continent, including protection of humanitarian workers; and implementation of pledges made at the December 2023 Global Refugee Forum. In Chad, additional engagements will focus on response to both the Sudan crisis and the broader humanitarian situation in Chad in coordination with the Government of Chad and international organization partners.