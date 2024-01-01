Assistant Secretary of State Satterfield to Travel to Nigeria

FP Report

WASHINGTON DC: From March 17-22, Assistant Secretary of State for Educational and Cultural Affairs Lee Satterfield will travel to Abuja and Lagos, Nigeria. While in Nigeria, Assistant Secretary Satterfield will advance key bilateral priorities, including expanding access to education and bolstering economic opportunities through the creative arts.

Assistant Secretary Satterfield’s trip to Nigeria builds on a recent visit by Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken and reinforces the Biden-Harris Administration’s commitment to Africa by focusing on people-to-people connections between Americans and Nigerians.