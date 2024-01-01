President’s Advisory Council on African Diaspora Engagement in the United States Holds Meeting in Atlanta

FP Report

WASHINGTON DC: The President’s Advisory Council on African Diaspora Engagement in the United States (PAC-ADE) will host a plenary session meeting on Monday, March 18 at Spelman College in Atlanta, GA. The PAC-ADE will discuss 2024 priorities and review proposed recommendations, including programs to expand cultural and education exchange between Africa and the United States, and opportunities to increase participation of members of the African diaspora in the United States related to trade, investment, economic growth, and development programs relating to Africa.

In addition to the plenary session meeting, PAC-ADE members will visit the Carter Center for a briefing on election monitoring and democracy and governance trends in Africa. Members will also participate in a private sector roundtable discussionwith the U.S. Chamber of Commerce on supporting the Biden-Harris Administration’s priority to increase US-Africa trade.

All interested Atlanta-based business owners and credentialed members of the press are invited to attend the roundtable in-person or virtually here .

The PAC-ADE was announced by President Biden and Secretary Blinken in September 2023 to advise them on strengthening cultural, social, political, and economic ties between African communities and the African diaspora.