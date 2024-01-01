Joint Statement on US-Ecuador High-Level Dialogue

FP Report

WASHINGTON DC:

The United States and Ecuador conducted a High-Level Dialogue at the Department of State in Washington, D.C., on March 13 and 14, 2024.​ ​ Deputy Secretary of State for Management and Resources, Richard Verma; Under Secretary for Civilian Security, Democracy, and Human Rights, Uzra Zeya; and Under Secretary for Economic Growth, Energy, and the Environment, Jose W. Fernandez, met with Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs Isabel Albornoz, and Vice Minister of Finance Daniel Falconí to discuss shared priorities, including refugee protection, lawful migration pathways, civilian security, and economic cooperation.

The United States and Ecuador reaffirmed their commitment for the defense of democracy, promotion of human rights, inclusive economic development, and the fight against transnational organized crime. ​ ​Both countries discussed plans to move forward a positive global agenda during Ecuador’s tenure on the UN Security Council and ​promote solutions to regional issues, among others the democratic crisis in Haiti and ​support free and fair elections in Venezuela.

Vice Minister Albornoz expressed her appreciation for the United States’ support in the wake of recent violent attacks in Ecuador and for the additional planned investment of $10 million for ​counternarcotics, civilian security, and rule of law programming, subject to completion of congressional notification procedures.​ ​ The United States recognized Ecuador’s achievements in narcotics interdiction and destruction and efforts to improve civilian security. ​ ​This new funding reaffirms the United States’ commitment to support Ecuador as an important regional partner to tackle common challenges under the perspective of shared responsibility. It expands the robust investments by the United States of over $42 million in capacity building, training, and equipment since 2019.

Both countries committed to deepen their cooperation in security and defense and to accelerate the implementation of the recent agreements.

Ecuador expressed its appreciation for U​. ​S​.​ government programs that have promoted inclusive economic growth, addressed climate change, and created educational opportunities that address the need for employment, especially among the youth, in order to prevent linkages to illicit economies and irregular migration. ​ ​Both countries ​committed ​to assess new initiatives to strengthen cooperation in these areas.

The United States acknowledged the positive results of the regularization process ​for migrants ​developed by Ecuador, as well as Ecuador’s efforts to provide free access to health, education, formal banking, and other programs to integrate ​them into society​. ​ ​The United States complemented Ecuador’s efforts by providing humanitarian funding and technical support to the regularization process through our international organization partners. The United States also provided support for programs that ​facilitate refugees and migrants’ access to documentation, health services, jobs, and education​.

Safe Mobility Offices, operational in Ecuador since October 2023, have helped fulfill our shared commitment to facilitate safe, orderly, humane, and regular migration in line with the Global Compact on Migration and the principles of the Los Ángeles Declaration on Migration and Protection. Ecuador​ ​​committed ​to extend the Safe Mobility Initiative through the end of 2024.

The United States and Ecuador will work together to facilitate access to lawful pathways, such as H2 visas, for Ecuadorian citizens. ​ ​​Through ​​USAID ​​and the State Department, the United States will continue to explore ways to ​​support ​​the efforts of the Ecuadorian government on ​​labor mobility​​​​, including ​​by connecting Ecuadorians to ​​​​training, sharing information,​​ and e​​ngaging with the private sector in Ecuador and abroad​​​​.​

The United States confirmed receipt of Ecuador’s request for a Temporary Protected Status benefitting its citizens in the United States and noted the matter is under consideration.​​​​

The countries also discussed interest in partnering on anti-corruption, fiscal transparency, ​the energy​ transition and education in Ecuador.​ ​​ ​​The United States announced the intent to provide $ 3 million for cybersecurity assistance for the cyber security incident response team​​,​​ pending congressional approval.​

The delegation of Ecuador thanked the United States for hosting their visit and underscored the successful organization of the High-Level Dialogue. Ecuador will host the next High-Level Dialogue in 2025.