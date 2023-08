F.P. Report

LAHORE: As many as 77 leaders and workers of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) including Yasmin Rashid, Khadija Shah, Sanam Javed and others were remanded into police custody for five days.

An anti-terrorism court (ATC) in Lahore remanded the PTI leaders and workers into police custody.

ATC judge Abhar Gul Khan pronounced the verdict.

The court gave joint physical remand of the accused to police.

The police will be able to interrogate the accused in many cases at a time.