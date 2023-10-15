ATC grants Sanam Javed and others judicial remand in new case

F.P. Report

LAHORE: Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) Monday granted a judicial remand of six leaders of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) including Sanam Javed in the new case of Sarwar Road Police Station after their bail in the Jinnah House attack case.

According to reports, Duty Judge of the ATC Arshad Javed ordered to discharge PTI’s two female leaders Ashima Shujah and Shah Bano Gurchani in the same Sarwar Road Police Station case.

Meanwhile, the court rejected the plea for the physical remand of the accused and summoned Mubeen Qadri tomorrow (Tuesday) for further proceedings in the case.

On Monday, among those presented in court were eight individuals, including prominent PTI social media activist Sanam Javed, Afshan Tariq, Ashima Shujah, Shah Bano Gurchani, Muhammad Qasim, Ali Hassan, Muhammad Mubeen Qadri, and Syed Faisal Akhtar.

The police presented the accused before the court after the completion of their identification parade under case number 109/23 of the Sarwar Road police station.