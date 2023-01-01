Sri Lanka U19 to tour Pakistan from October 12

F.P. Report

KARACHI: Sri Lanka U19 will travel to Pakistan on October 12 to feature in one four-day and five one-day matches against Pakistan U19. All six matches will be played in Karachi’s National Bank Stadium from 15 to 31 October.

The tour will begin with the four-day game from 15 October which will start at 1000 PKT. The five one-day matches will be played between 22 to 31 October, where the first ball will be bowled at 0930 PKT.

As per the ICC’s eligibility criteria for the ICC U19 Cricket World Cup 2024, players born on or after 1 September 2004 will be eligible to get selected.

This will be Pakistan U19 second bilateral series in this year. In April, Pakistan U19 toured Bangladesh and featured in a series consisted of one four-day, five one-dayers and one T20. Pakistan U19 won all the three-format series, which included winning five-match one-day series by 4-1. Last year in November, Bangladesh U19 toured Pakistan and played one four-day, three one-dayers and two T20 match series in Multan.

Usman Wahla, PCB Director – International Cricket, said: “We are delighted to welcome the Sri Lanka U19 team to Pakistan for this exciting bilateral series. The series will provide an excellent platform for young talent to showcase their skills and gain an invaluable experience ahead of next year’s ICC U19 World Cup.

“Our U19 team has played some exceptional game of cricket recently and the series at home showcases the board’s vision of nurturing young talent and providing opportunities to future stars of Pakistan cricket. I wish luck to both young teams, and may the matches be played in a spirit of camaraderie.”

The squad and training schedule of Pakistan U19 team will be announced in due course.

Schedule:

12 October – Sri Lanka U19 team arrival

15-18 October – Four-day match

22 October – First One-Day

24 October – Second One-Day

27 October – Third One-Day

29 October – Fourth One-Day

31 October – Fifth One-Day

1 November – Sri Lanka U19 team departs