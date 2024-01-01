Athiya Shetty, KL Rahul reportedly expecting their first child

Monitoring Desk

MUMBAI: Indian celebrity couple, actor Athiya Shetty and cricketer KL Rahul are reportedly expecting their first child together.

Bollywood veteran Suniel Shetty has ignited the rumour mills suggesting that his only daughter Athiya, and her husband, Indian cricketer KL Rahul are having their first baby soon.

The ‘Hera Pheri’ actor dropped hints in his recent appearance on a dance reality show when he candidly spoke about being a ‘nana (grandfather)’.

When teased by Indian comedian and reality show host Bharti Singh, about the kind of ‘nana‘ he would be to Athiya’s child, Shetty replied, “Yes, next season when I come [on the show], I will be walking on the stage like a nana.”

While his candid remark has sparked speculations, the couple is yet to make any comment or official announcement regarding their first pregnancy.

For the unversed, Bollywood star kid Athiya Shetty and Indian cricket team’s wicketkeeper-batter KL Rahul tied the knot in January 2023, at the Khandala farmhouse of the bride’s father and veteran actor, Suniel Shetty, after years of dating.

The duo unveiled their dreamy wedding film earlier this year, to mark their first anniversary.