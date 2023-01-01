Australia provides $5 million assistance

KABUL (Khaama Press): As poverty and unemployment worsen in Afghanistan, the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) has revealed that Australia is providing $5 million in humanitarian aid to help.

Through a press release, this agency stated on Sunday that Australia has contributed more than USD 5.1 million to the Afghanistan Humanitarian Fund.

It should be noted that the Australian government has provided USD 8 million to Afghanistan, equivalent to USD 5 million.

Furthermore, OCHA, the coordinating body for humanitarian aid of the United Nations, has clarified that this amount will be used in the relief and livelihood sectors.

This organization added that following the establishment of the Humanitarian Fund for Afghanistan, the Australian government sent about 69 million Australian dollars to the fund.

Previously, the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) stated in its latest report that an urgent budget of USD 570.7 million is required to provide essential winter necessities for people in need in Afghanistan. According to OCHA’s statistics, 29.2 million people in Afghanistan need humanitarian assistance, including 21.3 million people enrolled in relief programs.

Additionally, the organization has mentioned that USD 3.23 billion is required for humanitarian assistance in Afghanistan this year. However, as of August, only approximately USD 1 billion has been provided, leaving a shortfall of USD 2.43 billion in the budget.