Ministry to setup camp for returnees in Nangarhar

KABUL (Agencies): The Ministry of Refugees and Repatriation is planning to establish a camp in Nangarhar province to provide basic services for Afghan refugees returning from abroad.

This initiative comes in response to the increasing number of repatriates from Pakistan.

The establishment of this new camp was discussed in a meeting chaired by Mawlavi Abdul Rahman Rashid, the Minister of Refugees and Repatriation, and attended by representatives from relevant institutions.

It’s also worth noting that a delegation of senior officials from the Islamic Emirate recently visited the Torkham port to assess the situation of the returnees.