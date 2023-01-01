Australia’s Starc gets hat-trick in World Cup warm-up

MUMBAI (AFP): Australia fast bowler Mitchell Starc claimed a hat-trick against the Netherlands in a rain-reduced World Cup warm-up on Saturday.

Starc, a left-arm quick, struck with the final two balls of his first over and then got another wicket on the first ball of his second to rattle the Dutch in Thiruvananthapuram.

The paceman trapped Max O’Dowd lbw for a duck and then bowled Wesley Barresi and Bas de Leede.

Steve Smith top-scored with 55 to guide Australia to 166-7 in the 23-overs-a-side contest after rain delayed the start of the match, which is not an official ODI.