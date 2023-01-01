AWCC inaugurates new service center in Kabul

KABUL (Agencies): Afghan Wireless Communications Company (AWCC) officially opened another sales and service office in Kabul as part of their ongoing quest to roll out improved cell phone and internet services across the country.

AWCC officials said the company is committed to providing quality services that meet international standards. In addition to providing a decent service to the people, the ongoing expansion plan also focuses on creating job opportunities for Afghans across the country.

“We are also working on providing more infrastructure. Wherever a telecommunication site is established, jobs are provided for our people. Our goal is to have a balanced development, to provide timely services to the people, and to provide work for our people in the country,” said Aliullah Sarwari, the head of AWCC.

Meanwhile, officials from Kabul municipality, welcomed the opening of this center, and emphasized the need for AWCC to expand services to remote parts of the country.

They also appealed to the company to lower the cost of services.

“Afghan Wireless Company has provided services in every corner of Afghanistan, and the internet prices of this network are relatively reasonable compared to other companies, and again, we ask this company to reconsider its prices,” said Habib-ur-Rahman Mansour, Social and Cultural Affairs deputy head of Kabul Municipality.

“We are happy to once again participate today in one of the great achievements that is very effective,” said Wali Gul Jawad, head of cultural affairs of Kabul municipality.

AWCC officials meanwhile said there are plans to roll out services to Wakhan in northern Badakhshan province. This will mean people in the extremely remote region will get connectivity for the first time.