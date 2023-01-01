Saffron exports decreased, says National Saffron Workers Union

KABUL (TOLOnews): The National Saffron Workers Union (NSWU) said that saffron exports have decreased.

According to the officials of the NSWU, due to the suspension of many flights from Afghanistan, the country’s saffron do not directly reach the European and American markets as in the past.

“There are barriers to exporters, we have many problems, one of which is the restriction on flights, which means we cannot export to all countries, especially Europe, America, and other countries. In the past, we used to export normally,” said Bashir Ahmad Bashiri, head of the NSWU.

Meanwhile, Denmark, by launching a project worth more than one million dollars, is trying to provide the basis for the sale of Afghan saffron in the European and American markets.

“Currently, the country’s saffron does not have a market, nor is it exported to our neighboring countries; our current focus is on how we can find a market for the country’s saffron in European markets,” said Khalid Wadan, an official of the supportive organization.

According to some of the saffron workers in Herat, due to the challenges in the country’s banking system, it has become difficult to receive money for saffron exported from different countries.

“The problem is with money for Afghanistan. We exported before the last political changes, but, so far, our money has not been transferred to the bank account, and all companies have this problem,” said Jalil Ahmad Karimi, head of a saffron production company in Herat.

“In the field of marketing, we have a lot of problems, and we have very little access to these markets because air and ground transit are currently closed,” said Kamaldden Alizai, head of a saffron production company in Herat.

“If selling takes place outside the country, exports will increase,” said Baser Ahmad Tayb, head of the agriculture department in Herat.

Based on the statistics of the National Union of Saffron Workers, more than 90% of the country’s saffron is produced in Herat.

This year, more than ten tons of saffron have been obtained from nearly eighteen thousand hectares of land.