AWCC provides free internet and telecommunication services

KABUL (Agencies): As Pakistani authorities are forcibly expelling Afghan refugees, Afghan Wireless Communication Company (AWCC) has provided free telecommunication and internet services for returnees by setting up special towers at the Spin Boldak and Torkham crossings.

Afghan immigrants, who are being forcibly deported by the Pakistani government, have all their belongings left in Pakistan and complain of mistreatment by Pakistani security forces. Upon return, they have access to little facilities. One of their most important needs is access to telecommunications services. AWCC has provided free telecommunication and internet services for the returning refugees and distributes free SIM cards to them.

“Telecommunication services were activated quickly and SIM cards are provided for free to our compatriots, and our teams are present in the area and working to provide SIM cards both to men and women,” said Aliullah Sarwari, Deputy Managing Director of AWCC.

The company’s officials added that in addition to telecommunication services, Bayat Foundation has also distributed food to hundreds of returning families and provided health services. The committee for dealing with returnees in Torkham has expressed its gratitude for the assistance of AWCC and Bayat Foundation.

“We are grateful to the Afghan Wireless Communication Company that acted in a critical situation and provided telecommunication facilities,” said Sayed Ahmad Mustaqim, the general director of the government committee for processing returnees in Torkham.

Meanwhile, the immigrants who have just returned to Afghanistan from Pakistan express their satisfaction with the services of the AWCC, saying that these services have enabled them to contact their relatives.

“If we don’t have a SIM card, we lose connection with our families, and through SIM cards, we can find our families and contact our relatives in Afghanistan. We thank the Afghan Wireless Communication Company for this move,” said Abdul Mutalib, a returnee. “We have very good leaders, and I have been provided with an AWCC SIM card after I arrived here,” said Habibullah, another returnee.

Afghan Wireless Communication Company and Bayat Foundation have always rushed to help people in critical and emergency situations, and according to the company’s officials, their services will continue.