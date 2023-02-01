Exam given for govt oil and gas jobs, another for night school faculty

KABUL (TOLOnews): The National Examination Authority announced examinations will be held for candidates applying to vacant positions of the Oil and Gas Company of the Ministry of Finance, and also for the central area’s evening faculty for higher education.

Abdul Baqi Haqqani, head of the authority, said that the process of giving the exam to recruit employees to the oil and gas company for four zones is carried out with the participation of more than three thousand volunteers.

“Today there are two exams, one is for the night shift faculty, which provides education for the youth, and the other is the oil and gas company, which has launched a youth recruitment program for young people who have high talent,” said Haqqani.

The head of Kabul University said that twenty-two day shift faculties and eleven evening shift faculties are active at Kabul University.

“Kabul University is known to you, in general, it has twenty-two faculties and all of them are active during the day, and we have only eleven faculties in the evening,” said Asama Azizi, head of Kabul University. The head of the oil and gas company said that in the near future, other vacancies will be announced.

“We assure you again that in the future we will try to use professional and talented people to carry out our business affairs,” said Mohammad Naseer Rahimi. Some of the participants of the exam want transparency in the process.

“Our request from the examination committee is that they should announce the process clearly so that the rightful ones get their rights,” said Fida Mohammad, a participant.

“We hope that the process will be transparent, and we call once again to the leader that the right should be given to the deserving,” said Khalid Hotak, a participant.

According to the National Examination Authority, the examination process for students and candidates has become clear compared to the past, and the authority will not allow anyone to interfere in the process.