AWKUM introduces new disciplines: Prof. Dr. Zahar

Anees Takar

MARDAN: Abdul Wali Khan University under the guidance of Professor Dr. Zahar Shah is undertaking proactive measures to equip its students with the skills necessary to tackle contemporary challenges. In an informal gathering held recently Professor Zahar Shah, accompanied by department chairman Professor Muhammad Zeb, engaged in discussions with students regarding the prevailing educational and societal challenges.

Professor Zahar Shah reiterated the importance of education in fostering progress, emphasizing the need for an adaptable educational system that meets the demands of the current era. Recognizing the significance of market education and technical skills, Abdul Wali Khan University has collaborated with various institutions and societies to incorporate interdisciplinary curricula, including emerging fields like Artificial Intelligence, aimed at preparing students to confront present challenges.

Highlighting the university’s commitment to excellence, Professor Zahar Shah lauded Abdul Wali Khan University as one of the nation’s premier educational institutions. Every year, hundreds of graduates from the university actively contribute to the nation’s development, reflecting the institution’s dedication to producing skilled professionals.

Addressing the pressing issues facing the country, particularly the energy crisis, Professor Zahar Shah emphasized the pivotal role of universities in finding solutions. Abdul Wali Khan University prioritizes research and innovation, with a keen focus on emerging fields like Artificial Intelligence, which hold promise for addressing societal needs while also providing employment opportunities.

Furthermore, Professor Zahar Shah disclosed initiatives aimed at enhancing practical training for students, including partnerships with hospitals and industry stakeholders. The establishment of research centers and media collaborations underscores the university’s commitment to providing students with a comprehensive educational experience that extends beyond the classroom.

In conclusion, Professor Zahar Shah emphasized that education is indispensable for progress, and universities play a crucial role in addressing contemporary challenges. He reiterated the university’s dedication to providing students with a holistic education that prepares them for both academic and professional success. With Abdul Wali Khan University’s continued efforts and focus on innovation, the institution remains at the forefront of shaping the future of education in Pakistan.