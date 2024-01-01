Countries to not allow their airspace to be used against Afghanistan, says Mujahid

KABUL (Ariana News): Following reports of drones in Afghanistan’s airspace in the last few days, the Islamic Emirate has called on countries not to allow such aircraft to pass through their airspace in order to reach the country.

Spokesman of the Islamic Emirate, Zabihullah Mujahid, emphasized that the the use of drones is a violation of Afghanistan’s airspace.

“The drones belong to America, which we protested many times, and this is a clear violation of Afghanistan’s airspace. The Afghan government wants these patrols to be stopped and the airspace to be respected,” Mujahid said.

“We ask the countries whose airspace is used to enter Afghanistan’s airspace not to allow their airspace to be used against Afghanistan as this is a clear violation of Afghanistan’s airspace,” he added.

Military experts believe that countries, especially the United States, are violating Afghanistan’s airspace in violation of international laws. They say that drones are gathering intelligence, which is harmful to Afghanistan and should be stopped.