AWKUM secure 1st position in research

F.P. Report

MARDAN: Abdul Wali Khan University Mardan (AWKUM) Shines in Times Higher Education Ranking 2024 and emerged as a frontrunner in the highly esteemed publication. The results, announced have placed AWKUM at the pinnacle of academic excellence in various categories.

AWKUM has secured 1st position in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and 2nd position in Pakistan in the Times Higher Education Ranking 2024. This recognition underscores the university’s dedication to excellence in education and research. AWKUM’s influence extends far beyond national borders, as the institution has been ranked 601-800/ 1904 overall and an impressive 313th worldwide in research quality.

This global recognition speaks volumes about the university’s commitment to fostering a culture of innovation and scholarly pursuit. What truly sets AWKUM apart are its extraordinary scores. With a Citation Impact Score of 96.2 and a Research Strength Score of 99.8, the university has demonstrated unparalleled prowess in producing impactful research and nurturing academic talent.

In his message, the vice chancellor congratulated the students, faculty, and staff of AWKUM and said that the outstanding achievement is a testament to the unwavering dedication and hard work of the faculty members at AWKU. Their commitment to pushing the boundaries of knowledge and nurturing the next generation of scholars has been instrumental in this success.

This remarkable milestone not only cements AWKUM’s position as a leader in higher education in Pakistan but also highlights its global relevance in the realm of research and academia. As the university celebrates this remarkable achievement, it remains committed to its mission of advancing knowledge and shaping the future of education.