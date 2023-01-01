The Peace Group secures top positions in HSSC

F.P. Report

MARDAN: Yusra Jamsheed, a girl student of The Peace Group of Schools and Colleges Mardan, topped the Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education Mardan in the annual results of higher secondary school certificate (HSSC), announced by the relevant official.

Announcing the HSSC results, Ishrat Ali, controller of examinations, disclosed names of the top three position holders in pre-medical, pre-engineering, general science and humanities groups in a function held in the auditorium hall of BISE, Mardan.

As per the results’ announcement, Yusra Jamsheed of the peace group of schools and colleges Mardan clinched the first position by getting 1056 marks, Muhammad Saad Amir of Punjab College Mardan bagged second position by securing 1047 marks while the third position was jointly shared by Maryam Fatima of Tufail Shaheed Army College Mardan and Sanam of the Quaid-e-Azam girls college Mardan by achieving 1043 marks each. All the top three position-holders belonged to pre-medical group.

In pre-engineering, the first position was jointly shared by Faiza Ishtiaq of Girls Cadet College Mardan and Muhammad Jibran Tariq of Karnal Sher Khan Cadet College Swabi by getting 1022 marks each. Salva Zahid of the Girls Cadet College Mardan bagged second position with 1018 marks while the third position was jointly shared by Umama Wahab of the Quaid-e-Azam Girls College Mardan and Sinan Khan of The Pioneer Higher Secondary School Marghuz Swabi by securing 1014 marks each.

In the general science group, Salman Khan and Muhammad Wahab Khan of The Glorious College of Science and Technology Bam Khel Swabi and Syed Muhammad Yousuf of Punjab College Mardan stood first with 990 marks, second with 986 marks and third with 983 marks respectively.

In Humanities group, the first position was jointly shared by Ruqayya Arif of The Glorious College of Science and Technology Bam Khel Swabi and Samreen Gul of F.G Girls Degree College Nowshera Cantt by gaining 967 marks, Gul Rukh of Government Girls Higher Secondary School Shaidu Nowshera bagged second position with 962 marks and Fatima Israr of Moon Light Public School and College Topi Swabi got stood as third position holder with 957 marks.

Mr. Ishrat Ali, the controller of examinations BISE Mardan, on the occasion said that total 42579 candidates of the HSSC part-I appeared in the examinations, of which 34252 were declared as successful with overall passing percentage 80.44%. Similarly in part-II, 38180 out of total 42432 candidates who appeared in the HSSC examinations were declared as successful with overall passing percentage 89.98.

Later, addressing participants of the function, Farid Khan Khattak- chairman of Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education Mardan-congratulated all the top position holders. He claimed that they were going to introduce Student Learning Outcome (SLO) based examinations in all the government educational institutes related to BISE Mardan in near future with the purpose to improve the quality of education as well as their results in board examinations.