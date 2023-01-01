Ayesha Omar stomps away from unwanted drama

F.P. Report

KARACHI: Pakistani fashionista Ayesha Omar is well known for her carefree yet spectacular sense of style. Strong and independent, Ayesha has effortlessly carved her own niche in the Pakistani showbiz industry and fearlessly lives her life on her own terms.

Lately, the ‘Bulbulay’ actress took to her Instagram handle and shared a meme featuring a duck stomping away while the background lyrics of the video repeatedly state: “Ayesha Meri Baat Suno.” (Ayesha please listen to me).

Ayesha Omar’s response to the above-mentioned request however was: “Tata Bye Bye”.

The humorous update, we speculate, has been posted in order to imply that Ayesha Omar from now onwards will be handling demanding situations in the same manner as the duck: marching away, completely unbothered.

Seems like Ayesha Omar has reached a stage in her life where she does not want any kind of drama, just peace.

If we take a look at Ayesha Omar’s lifestyle choices, she, unlike her colleagues, doesn’t feel that tying the knot is the ultimate solution to everything however we can’t help but detect from Ayesha Omar’s posts that the Pakistani star is lonely, just speculating though!

As we start to age, our problems seem quite small and we learn to ignore them or address them rationally.

Therefore, we believe that Ayesha Omar’s take on handling situations in life might be a very sensible approach.