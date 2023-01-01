Shamoon Abbasi confirms marriage with Sherry Shah

F.P. Report

KARACHI: After endless speculations regarding Pakistani actors Sherry Shah and Shamoon Abbasi being romantically involved, the celebrities have finally professed infront of everyone that, yes, they are actually married.

Shamoon Abbasi and Sherry Shah have been fast friends since quite some time whereas they both have previously also worked together in a project that didn’t get the permission to get released by the censor board.

Shamoon invested a lot of time and energy into this particular project and it was also revealed that Sherry Shah had to sacrifice her hair for the character she was chosen to play.

After the project ended up not getting approved, heartbroken Sherry never worked in any other film.

In case you are not aware, Shamoon Abbasi is the ex-husband of an exceptionally acknowledged Pakistani actress Humaima Malick however the couple had to part ways due to not getting along.

In 1997, Shamoon Abbasi tied the knot for the very first time with her cousin, actress Javeria Abbasi .

After tying the knot for the third time in 2014, Shamoon stated that this is his last marriage but as it turned out this marriage didn’t last very long aswell.

In August 2022, when Sherry changed her social media handles’ profile picture, uploading a snap with Shamoon Abbasi, many people came up with speculations regarding the fast friends being in a marital relationship however there were no public announcements that had been made.

Three days ago, Shamoon Abbasi shared some clicks with Sherry Shah while the senior star also made sure to reflect upon how his love journey started with someone else but he hopes that it ends with Sherry only.

Soon after, Sherry also posted some pictures on her social media, finally professing to being in marital relationship with Shamoon.

This is the 4th time Shamoon has tied the knot, we earnestly hope that this time Shamoon’s marriage actually flourishes.

Sherry Shah has shared a very romantic snap with Shamoon, featuring the couple as they indulge in some intense PDA.

Futhermore, the caption of the post, it seems, has been devised with a lot of ‘overwhelming’ sentiments.

Here is the caption of Sherry Shah’s latest post: “I appreciate so many things about you—your strength, your calmness, your character and integrity, your sense of humour, your way of seeing the beauty in the world and how fun you are to be with and how beautiful my life has become because of you. Thanks for being the best thing in my life, every hardship is a walk in the park when you are around. I feel so blessed to have you as my life partner. Thanks for existing. Happy Birthday hubs.”