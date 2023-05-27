Azaan releases artwork for upcoming single Maa as a tribute to his mother

F.P. Report

KARACHI: This Mother’s Day, singer and music composer Azaan Sami Khan released the artwork for one of his upcoming singles, titled ‘Maa’. The artwork, which features a detailed illustration of his mother, actress Zeba Bakhtiar, in flowy white attire, flowers in her hair, and elements of the galaxy in the background, is a touching tribute to the singer’s mother and a glimpse into his highly anticipated self-titled album, AZAAN The Album.

“Thought this would be the best way to release the first artwork for the Album,” said Azaan Sami Khan in the caption as he posted the artwork on his Instagram. “There’s a song on the album called Maa. I don’t think there’s much more to say. Maa for me is for my Amma, however, I hope it’s for yours too one day once it’s out,” he added.

The single ‘Maa’ is just one of the tracks from Khan’s upcoming album, slated to release this year. The singer has been sharing studio updates from his recording process of the second album regularly on his social media. So far, Khan has shared the making of the track Naadan Dil, a track named Manmarzi with producer Talal Qureshi, as well as given a sneak peek into another song from the album, Humdum, in a live session he held for his fans on Instagram. He also shared glimpses of a recording session in London, all documented on his digital platforms.

Khan is known for his work in composing original OSTs for critically acclaimed films like Parey Hut Love and Superstar, as well as drama serials Kuch Ankahi, Ishq e Laa, and more. This album comes as the second offering from Khan after his debut album, Main Tera.

Stay tuned to Khan’s social media platforms for updates on the release of his new album, Azaan.