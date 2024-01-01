Azhar Mahmood in race for assistant coach of Green Shirts

F.P. Report

LAHORE: Former all-rounder Azhar Mehmood is tipped to be a candidate for the position of assistant coach of Pakistan cricket team.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) advertised the post of coaches two days ago. The last date for submission of applications is April 20 for assistant coach while the deadline for filing applications for head coach is April 15.

It may be recalled that the PCB has decided to appoint separate coaches for white- and red-ball cricket for which it has also advertised.

But, according to sources, matter has been resolved and Azhar will be the assistant coach for white- and red-ball cricket. The name will be announced after April 20.

However, two head coaches will be picked for the team – Gary Kirsten for the white-ball and Jason Gillespie for the red-ball cricket. Their names will be announced after April 15.

Azhar has in the past been bowling coach of Pakistan cricket team. He is currently serving as bowling coach of PSL winner Islamabad United.