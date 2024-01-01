Pakistan in contention for Test Championship final

F.P. Report

LAHORE: Pakistan cricket team is in race for the Test Championship final as the Green Shirts have to play four series for a place in the top two.

Pakistan is at the fifth position in the current Test Championship ranking.

The team started brilliantly by defeating Sri Lanka 2-0 on their home grounds. But it crumbled against Australia in an away series. The 3-0 whitewash at the hands of kangaroos reduced percentage which is currently 36.66 percent. It has 22 points tally after deduction of two points over slow over rate.

The future prospect depends on the coming four series as Pakistan will play three home series.

It will start a two match series against Bangladesh at their home ground in a two match Test series. Later, Pakistan will host England for a three-match Test series.

In December, Pakistan will visit South Africa for a two Test series and then host the West Indies for two Tests.

At present, India is at the top of the standings, followed by Australia, New Zealand and Sri Lanka.