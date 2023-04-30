Balkh residents switch to solar power amid high electricity costs

BALKH (TOLOnews): Residents of the province of Balkh expressed their displeasure at the high cost of electricity in this province and said that they are compelled to use solar power systems in order to obtain stable and affordable electricity.

They asked the Islamic Emirate to make the price of electricity the same in all provinces.

“The price of electricity in Balkh province is very high compared to other provinces,” said Milad Hamdard, a resident of Mazar-e-Sharif.

“We ask the Breshna Department of Balkh province to address this problem,” said Safiullah, a resident of Balkh.

“One kilowatt of electricity in Balkh province is 6.5 afghani, and in other provinces it is 3 to 3.5 afghani,” said Zabihullah, a resident of Balkh.

However, Noorulhadi Abuidris, the deputy governor of Balkh, noted that efforts are underway to reduce the price of electricity in this province.

“Officials are attempting to address this issue of the people. The people’s criticism may be correct, but we’ are still working to find a solution so that all provinces have the same pricing for power,” Abuidris said.

In the meantime, some Balkh-based solar electrical appliance vendors said that their business has increased in recent months.

“Although the solar system device prices are very high, still people come to buy them, and the use of these devices has increased,” said Omar, a seller of solar electric appliances in Mazar-e-Sharif.

“It’s been a year and a half that people have been buying a lot of solar power systems, and the sales have increased,” said Abdul Qayum, a solar power industry businessperson.

Residents of Balkh currently pay 6.25 afghani for each kilowatt of electricity, but for commercial centers the price has been set at 18 afghanis.