Girls can get forms for Kankor test, says official

JALALABAD CITY (TOLOnews): The Nangarhar Department of Education’s spokesman, Farhad Ahmad Stanekzai, said that the distribution of Kankor test forms to graduates of the 1401 (solar year) who passed the 12th grade test has started.

Stanekzai told TOLOnews that female students who have passed the 12th grade test can also obtain these forms from their schools.

“Those of our sisters who are living in the warm areas of Nangarhar and have passed their 12th grade exam but were deprived of the entrance exam due to some problems, and those girls who went to their respective schools, have received Kankor exam forms,” the spokesperson told TOLOnews.

Girls who graduated from school welcomed the process of distributing exam forms for girls.

Mina, a graduate of the 12th grade, said her hopes for the reopening of the universities has been reignited since learning about the release of the Kankor test forms for girls.

“This is hopeful for all the girls that we can continue our lessons,” she said.

“It is too difficult for a girl who has not studied for three years and has to go pass the test,” said Asma, a student.

Some girls asked the Islamic Emirate to reopen schools and universities for girls.

“Access to education is our right, which we are deprived of now,” said Fatema, a student.

“We ask the Islamic Emirate to reopen schools for us the same as it is open for boys,” said Arezo, another student.

Nearly 590 days have passed since the schools were closed to female students, and there has been no word on their reopening.