Baloch protesters give govt 7-day ultimatum to meet demands

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: The Baloch Yakjehti Committee (BYC), one of the groups organising the Baloch protest march in Islamabad, on Thursday issued a seven-day ultimatum to the government to meet all its demands or the movement would put forth its case before the Baloch people.

Dr Mahrang Baloch, one of the organisers of the protest that is demanding an end to enforced disappearances and extrajudicial killings of their community, said in an Islamabad press conference today that the government was being given a week for negotiations on the following demands.

Dr Mahrang said that a fact-finding mission hea­ded by a UN Working Group should be sent for a detailed investigation into rights violations in Balochistan, an agreement should be signed under the auspices of the Working Group for the elimination of enforced disappearances and extrajudicial killings, all victims of enforced disappearances should be immediately released, restrictions should be put on the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) and “state-sponsored death squads” should be eliminated as well. She further demanded that the Ministry of Interior should “confess” to the alleged deaths of disappeared persons in fake encounters, adding that an acknowledgement letter be issued regarding this and a press conference held with the names of all victims.

Dr Mahrang also said that fake cases against all peaceful protesters should be taken back. “If the state does not hold sincere negotiations on the above demands and does not show seriousness and if the treatment of the past week with protesters continues then after seven days, the movement will express its disappointment with all state institutions against state policies of genocide and treating Balochistan like a colony, and put its case before the Baloch people.”

She added that the Baloch people would then be the ones to decide matters. Dr Mahrang said the state would have to make clear in the week to the people how serious it was about the “Baloch genocide”. She said the state would have to practically prove and end all human rights violations and illegal measures in Balochistan. “The decision will be in the court of the Baloch people if the state is not ready to change its colonial mindset.”

At the outset of her press conference, Dr Mahrang alleged that the state was exerting power over the past week to bring the Baloch sit-in to an end. Criticising the brutal treatment meted out to the protesters by the police and the administration, she remarked how the events took place in the federal capital instead of some backwater area of Balochistan.

“No person should now be under any doubt or suspicion of the state violence against the Baloch.” She said how the state had treated the protesters “like enemies” and elements had harassed their camp in the night provided that “the state is using every kind of measure against the Baloch.” Lashing out at some from the journalistic community too, she said when the state action failed, “state personnel in the garb of journalism” were used to “torture” the protesters by attempting to create a false narrative.

“The whole of Balochistan is in the grip of state violence and barbarism currently and every day there seems to be an increase in this. When the state treats peaceful protesters like this in front of the global media then you can understand what the state’s behaviour is without the presence of the media or the internet.” She said Baloch people across the country had come out to the streets and demonstrated to the state that the community would no longer accept “state terrorism”.

Criticising the government, she said on the one hand it talked about negotiations to solve issues and on the other hand, the protesters were subjected to violence, arrests and abductions. Dr Mahrang said the Islamabad police had lied about releasing all protesters, adding that the reality was that all of them were still not released.

The BYC earlier today accused the police of sabotaging their seminar preparations in the capital, by allegedly switching off their sound system. The BYC also shared videos of police at the venue outside the National Press Club. In one of the videos, Dr Mahrang can be heard requesting a policeman to leave and not disrupt their programme.

Rights activist Sammi Deen Baloch posted a video of the speakers being forcefully taken away as a crowd looked on. At the venue, one of the organisers, Saira, from Khuzdar said: “We were going to hold a press conference but the police tried to take away the speakers and the participants.

“The police and the administration are panicking. There is no household in Balochistan that has not found a mutilated body. Institutions make our household members disappear before our very eyes.” She lamented that previously mutilated bodies would be found, but now people are being “killed in fake encounters”. Dr Mahrang and Sammi also posted videos of a verbal confrontation with an Islamabad police officer.

34 remaining Baloch protesters finally released after negotiations

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: The caretaker federal government on Thursday released 34 more Baloch protesters who had been arrested during a police crackdown in Islamabad last week.

A declaration stated that all detained Baloch protesters have been released on the advice of the negotiation committee constituted by Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar.

It added that the arrested marchers were released after fulfilling the legal requirements. The PM’s negotiation team — headed by caretaker Privatisation Minister Fawad Hasan Fawad — held talks with the protesters.

The marchers had demanded the immediate release of the arrested persons. After the first round of talks, the government had ordered to release of all the protesting women, who were taken into custody during the police crackdown.

It is pertinent to mention here that the people were protesting against the “extra-judicial killing” of a Baloch youth by the Counter-Terrorism Department officials in Turbat earlier this month.