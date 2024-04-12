Sindh Newspapers Society delegation calls on Sharjeel

F.P. Report

KARACHI : The delegations of the Sindh Newspapers Society and the Larkana Press Club held separate meetings with Sindh Senior Minister and Provincial Minister for Information, Sharjeel Inam Memon, in Karachi.

The delegation from the Larkana Press Club informed Senior Provincial Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon about the issues faced by journalists in Larkana.

The Larkana Press Club delegation comprised Murtaza Kalhoro, Naveed Larik, Muneer Soomro, Abdul Qadir Jagirani, and Mashooq Odhano.

Senior Provincial Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon assured to address all the issues faced by journalists from Larkana.

The journalists from Larkana also briefed the senior provincial minister about the issues affecting Larkana city.

A delegation from the Sindh Newspapers Society met Senior Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon in Karachi and briefed him about the challenges encountered by media workers and institutions.

Senior Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon assured the delegation of the Sindh Newspapers Society that the issues would be addressed.

He emphasized that the Pakistan People’s Party and the Sindh Government have always championed freedom of expression, under the vision of Shaheed Bibi, President Asif Ali Zardari, and Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, the Sindh government has been safeguarding the rights of journalists. He stated that the Sindh government is giving particular emphasis to the issues faced by journalist organizations, media entities, and workers. Measures are underway to address the longstanding challenges of journalists in the province.

Sharjeel Inam Memon emphasized our commitment to addressing the challenges encountered by media workers in carrying out their duties. He highlighted that problems will be identified and resolved through collaboration with all relevant organizations. The delegation of Sindh Newspapers Society comprised Qazi Shafiq Ahmed, Rizwan Shah, Ayub Pirzada, Naseem Sheikh, and Shahid Ansari.