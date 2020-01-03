Balochistan Kick boxers win 6 gold medals

Rafiullah Mandokhail

QUETTA: The 2nd Men and 1st Women Kickboxing Championship 2019 that started on December 27th concluded with an impressive ceremony held in Gujranwala Punjab.

The championship was organized by Punjab Kickboxing Association under the supervision of Pakistan Kickboxing Federation and supported by Division and District Sports department Gujranwala, where hundreds of male and female kick boxers from all four divisions including Balochistan, Punjab, Sindh, Khyber Pashtoonwa, federal capital Islamabad, Gilgit Baltistan, Azad Jammu and Kashmir and Pakistan Railways teams participated in the three-day competitions.

Deputy Director General Pakistan Sports Board Shahid Islam was the chief guest of the championship, who congratulated the federation for holding championship.

Pakistan Railways team topped the championship with 9 gold, 4 silver and 3 browns medals, Balochistan team won 6 gold, 8 silver and 4 browns medals and got the second position, while Khyber Pashtoonkhwa team won 4 gold, 3 silver and 4 browns medals with the third position.

Chairman Technical Committee Pakistan Kickboxing Federation Mansoor Ahmed Durrani performed as a chief jury during the championship while Abdul Wahab, Asadullah, Waheed Baloch and Shah Wali as assistant jury.

Balochistan kick boxers performed very well, winning 6 gold medals. The boxers who won the medals were including Muhammad Umer in 81kg, Sher Dil in 71kg, Muhammad Suhail 63kg, Attaullah 60kg, Zainab 57kg, Tahir Rahim 57kg, Ali Asghar 54kg, Saeeda 54kg, Laila 51kg, Habibullah 51kg, Rozi Muhammad 48kg, Malika 48kg, Rehmatullah in 44kg and Juma Khan in 41kg competitions.

Addressing the closing ceremony the chief guest said that martial art is flourishing in Pakistan and the boxers have proved their mettle in every nook and corner of the country.

The chief guest distributed prizes among the boxers while president Pakistan Kickboxing Federation Samiullah Kakar presented shield to the chief guest.