Ban on female education, Afghan girls turn to art

KABUL (TOLOnews): Several female students have been taking painting classes since universities for girls and schools above the sixth grade were closed to them.

The girls said that they take painting classes at a center to ease stress.

“We were not very happy when our schools were closed, our mental state was bad, but when we take painting class we feel a little bit better,” said Hangama, a student.

“They should motivate students, so they improve in any field they want,” said Gina, another student.

When universities were closed to women, Maryam was a second-year law and political science student. She said that she started painting as a way to relieve anxiety and despair.

“After the closure of the universities, I decided to do something because I had faced many mental and emotional problems. I came to this center and started painting,” Maryam told TOLOnews.

The owner of the painting art center said that this facility is only for women.

“When the schools were shut down for a year, they were unable to attend classes. We did not want their skills to go to waste. We wanted to help them through art,” said Muzhgan, owner of the center.

“Our purpose in setting up this center was that the girls who are around us and are interested in painting, learn this art,” said Parwana, another owner of the center.

According to the owners of this center, so far students have painted fifty pieces.

This comes as more than 560 days have passed since the closure of girls’ schools in the country, and there is no word on their reopening.