Power generation up 3.6%

F.P. Report

BEIJING: China’s power generation rose 1.1% on year in August, official data showed. In August, the country’s daily average power generation reached 27.26 billion kilowatt-hours, according to the NBS.

A breakdown of the data showed growth in the output of hydropower, solar power and nuclear power went up 18.5 percent, 13.9 percent, and 5.5 percent year on year, respectively, during the period. In the first eight months, China’s power output expanded 3.6 percent year on year to 5.87 trillion kilowatt-hours, according to the NBS.(APP)