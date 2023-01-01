Belgian ambassador attends contemporary art exhibition in Beijing

BEIJING : Vanishing, an art exhibition dedicated to Belgian artist Hans Op de Beeck, was recently launched at Galleria Continua, a gallery space in Beijing. Ambassador of Belgium to China Bruno Angelet attended the event.

The exhibition showcases Beeck’s works including sculptures, paintings and video recordings. The artist’s artworks, elegant and textured, include sculptures in grey and covered in a velvet-like fabric, reveal the artist’s distinctive personal style.

Angelet attended the exhibition together with Public Diplomacy Counsellor Johan Van Hove. The exhibition aims to encourage guests to enter Beeck’s artistic world, and experience the artistic embodiment of the complexity of society.

Born in 1969 in Turnhout, Belgium, Beeck has created prolific artworks, which include fine art sculptures and immersive installations that aim to provide viewers with interactive artistic experiences. The artist is versatile in expanding his passion into performing arts and other artistic mediums like theatre.

Galleria Continua has long supported Belgian artists. Prior to Beeck’s exhibition, the gallery also hosted other shows dedicated to other Belgian artists such as Berlinde de Bruyckere.

The show is scheduled to end on October 22.

Courtesy: globaltimes