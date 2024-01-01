Benish joins Begin.Watch

F.P. Report

KARACHI: After over three years as chief operating officer of Brainchild, Benish Irshad has joined premium SVOD/TVOD OTT platform Begin.Watch in the same role.

As COO of Brainchild, Benish was instrumental in winning various new business pitches. She launched Publicis Media in Pakistan and has grown it into a power brand in the media investment management industry. In her new role as COO of Begin.Watch, she will be responsible for overseeing product development and licensee relationships.

Begin.Watch has secured sports streaming deals with the Professional Golfers Association, Saudi Premier League, All Elite Wrestling. Representatives from the SVOD/TVOD OTT platform are in talks with the Grand Slam tournaments, F1, soccer, and volleyball leagues for legal and licensed streaming deals.

On the entertainment side, Warner Brothers Discovery, Sony Pictures, and NBC Universal are reportedly on board as well. The content will become available once the mobile app is live. A subsidiary of MHL, Begin.Watch is quietly acquiring content across sports and entertainment for its launch across Pakistan, Saudi Arabia, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, and Nepal.

Backed by venture accelerator Z2C Limited, MHL is a technology company building the rails for a transparent media supply chain. Begin.Watch represents the first business to consumer (B2C) venture directly backed by Z2C Limited, with both Pakistan Super League (PSL) and Coke Studio being indirectly backed through specialist advertising agencies.