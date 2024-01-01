PHC issues arrest warrant of acquitted culprit

Humayun Khan

PESHAWAR: A divisional bench of Peshawar High Court (PHC) comprising of Justice Ishtiaq Ibrahim and Justice Waqar Ahmad issued arrest warrant of an acquitted culprit allegedly involved murder over old rivalry, on Wednesday.

The complainant lawyer Syed Mubashir Shah advocate argued that the appellant father named Mustamar Khan in on 2nd June 2021 in the premises of Kalu Khan police station, Swabi district.

The deceased’s son filed First Information Report against the offense in which Abdur Rauf along with one other while trial court had acquitted the accused from charges.

The counsel argued for vacating acquittal orders against the alleged murderer and issuance of arrest orders in murder case.

PHC’s divisional bench comprised of Justice Ishtiaq Ibrahim and Justice Waqar Ahmad issued bailable arrest’s warrant over Rs1 lac along with two personal sureties after conclusion of arguments.