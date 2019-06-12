‘Bharat’ continues to rule at the box-office

Monitoring Desk

MUMBAI: Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif starrer Bharat has been minting big bucks ate the box-office ever since its release. The film crossed the Rs. 100 crore mark 4 days after hitting the screens. The film further justifies the fact that Ali Abbas Zaffar and Salman Khan are a combination that can do no wrong when it comes to attracting the audience.

Talking about the collections, Bharat earned Rs 26.70 crore on Saturday (8 June), Rs 27.90 crore on Sunday and Rs 9.20 crore on Monday, taking the total collection to Rs 159.30 crore. The film has already grabbed the spot of the second highest grosser of 2019 and is showing no signs of slowing down. Even though the upcoming India – Pakistan world cup game might damper the collections, trade analysts expect it to cross the Rs. 200 crore mark by the end of this week.

Bharat is an official adaptation of South Koren film Ode to My Father (2014), directed by Yoon Je-kyoon. Besides Salman and Katrina, the film also stars Jackie Shroff, Disha Patani and Sunil Grover in pivotal roles. Bharat is produced by Atul Agnihotri’s Reel Life Production Pvt Ltd and Bhushan Kumar’s T-Series.