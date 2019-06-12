Kartik Aaryan to play role in ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’

Monitoring Desk

MUMBAI: Kartik Aaryan’s last release Luka Chuppi performed decently well at the box-office. The actor surely managed to impress the audience with his comic timing in the film and now we hear that Kartik is all set to star in the sequel of Akshay Kumar’s Bhool Bhulaiyaa. According to sources, Kartik Aaryan has been offered the lead role for the sequel of Bhool Bhulaiyaa. This film which released in 2007 starred Akshay Kumar and Vidya Balan in lead roles and the horror comedy was a huge hit among the masses.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 is currently in the writing stage and Kartik has already been offered the lead role. Surprisingly Kartik is a huge fan of Akshay Kumar and is super excited to step into his shoes. Even though no official announcement has been made yet, it’s said that Kartik has loved the script and might give his nod to the project real soon. Kartik Aaryan is currently busy shooting for Imtiaz Ali’s Aajkal. The actor is already undergoing physical transformation for the film.

