‘Big fan’ Vivian Richards pins high hopes on Sarfaraz

F.P. Report

KARACHI: Former West Indies batting icon and mentor of Quetta Gladiators Sir Vivian Richards expressed high hopes for wicketkeeper batter Sarfaraz Ahmed to ‘prove his worth’ in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 9.

Richards, while interacting with the media after joining the Gladiators’ camp ahead of their campaign opener against Peshawar Zalmi, commented on a shift in the 2019 champions’ leadership and asserted that it would ease the pressure from Sarfaraz.

“I’m a big fan of Sarfaraz Ahmed. I’m sure the appointment of a new captain will take the pressure off Sarfaraz. I have asked him to prove his worth with the bat in PSL 9,” stated Richards.

The legend of the game also acknowledged the team’s recent struggles and termed the change a need of the hour. “Quetta has not been able to do well over the past few years which is why the changes could be good for the side. I think we have formed a good team for PSL 9,” he said.

Sir Vivian Richards also commented on the “classy” inclusion of Mohammad Amir to Quetta Gladiators and showered praise on the experienced left-arm pacer.

“I have always praised Mohammad Amir and I’m happy to see him play for Quetta Gladiators. Amir will be a classy inclusion for Quetta,” Richards said.

The Gladiators’ mentor, however, refrained from drawing a comparison between Amir and Naseem Shah’s pace and instead emphasized on experience the former possesses.

“I don’t know if Amir will have pace similar to Naseem Shah but we are happy that an experienced player is part of the side,” he further added. It is worth mentioning here that Quetta Gladiators will play under a new captain this season as Rilee Rossouw took the reigns from Sarfaraz Ahmed, who led the side for eight seasons.