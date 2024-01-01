Erin Holand ‘thrilled’ to be back in Pakistan to present PSL 9

F.P. Report

LAHORE: Australian television personality and cricket presenter Erin Holand is back in Pakistan to present Pakistan Super League (PSL) season 9 as the exciting tournament kicks off at the Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore.

he celebrity is a well-known figure across the globe but is widely adored by Pakistanis as well for the way she carries and styles the local attire during her time in PSL. Erin, who is the wife of Australian cricketer Ben Cutting, regularly participates in the cricketing event in Pakistan and clearly enjoys it too.

To mark her presence at the PSL this year as well, the 34-year-old model and singer dropped three pre-show pictures of herself at the Gaddafi Stadium, which is currently hosting the opening match between 2023 champions Lahore Qalandars and Islamabad United. Erin sported a subtle white chikankari suit, paired with a chiffon dupatta having similar embroidery and a pair of strapped, beige heels to complement the outfit.

She let her hair down in loose curls to give a perfect beachy-waves look to her brunette locks with a touch of blonde. For make-up, Erin went with nude shades all over her face. “Absolutely thrilled to be back,” she captioned the post with a white heart emoji and credits to the outfit designer The post garnered over 2,500 likes and hundreds of comments praising the celebrity.