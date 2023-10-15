Big relief: Petrol price cut by Rs40 per litre

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: The caretaker government has announced a big decrease in the price of petroleum products for a fortnight.

The government notified Rs40 per litre decrease in petrol price while the high-speed diesel price went down by Rs15 per litre.

The new prices of petrol and high-speed diesel are Rs283.38 and Rs 303.18 per litre respectively.

The previous rate of petrol was Rs323.38 per litre and diesel 318.18 per litre.

The finance division issued a notification of the new prices of petroleum products.

As per the notification, owing to the decreasing trend of petroleum prices in the international market and due to the appreciation of the Pak Rupee against the US dollar, the government decided to revise the existing consumer prices of petroleum products.

