EU calls for opening of border crossings for humanitarian aid supply into Gaza

GENEVA (AA) : The EU foreign policy chief on Sunday called for opening of border crossings for immediate supply of humanitarian aid amid fast worsening humanitarian situation in Gaza.

“Rapidly deteriorating humanitarian situation in Gaza. Supplies from outside urgently needed, as stressed by @UNSCO_MEPP (Office of the UN Special Coordinator for the Middle East Peace Process) to EU,” Josep Borrell said on X.

“We call for border crossings to be opened for immediate provision of humanitarian aid to civilians,” he urged. “Action needed to prevent loss of more innocent lives.”

Last weekend, in a dramatic escalation of Middle East tensions, Israeli forces launched a sustained military push against the Gaza Strip, a response to a military offensive by the Palestinian group Hamas in Israeli territories.

The conflict began when Hamas initiated Operation Al-Aqsa Flood against Israel, a multi-pronged surprise attack including a barrage of rocket launches and infiltrations into Israel via land, sea, and air.

Hamas said the operation was in retaliation for the storming of the Al-Aqsa Mosque in occupied East Jerusalem and Israeli settlers’ growing violence against Palestinians.

The Israeli military then launched Operation Swords of Iron against Hamas targets within the Gaza Strip.

Israel’s response has extended into cutting water and electricity supplies to Gaza, further worsening living conditions in an area that has endured a crippling siege since 2007, as well as ordering more than 1 million Gazans in the northern strip to evacuate to the southern region.