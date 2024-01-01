Fazl expresses solidarity with Palestinians

F.P. Report

LAHORE: JUI-F Chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman stressed the need for focusing on the Palestine issue, expressing solidarity with the Palestinians.

Addressing the National Palestine Conference on Sunday, the JUI-F chief highlighted that the United Nations and the Islamic world must advocate for the freedom of Palestine. Fazlur Rehman extended a warm welcome to distinguished guests from Palestine who attended the event.

He highlighted the historical context, stating that Israel’s presence as a state lacks historical precedence, and condemned the UN’s recognition of Israel. Referring to the founder of Pakistan’s initial opposition to Israel, he underlined the significance of the Al-Aqsa Mosque to the Muslim Ummah.

Also, Fazlur Rehman condemned alleged war crimes committed by Israel, implicating Europe and America, and charged the US for its historical actions. He also condemned the use of atomic bombs and human rights violations in Guantanamo Bay.