Bilawal asks PTI workers to vote for “Arrow”

F.P. Report

RAWALPINDI: Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari addressing a gathering of the Jiyalas in Liaquat Bagh, Rawalpindi said that he is in the same city where Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto and Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto were martyred.

Chairman Bilawal said that he has come to this city once again because the country is in danger. On one hand, we are facing an economic crisis and on the other, a societal crisis as well. Simultaneously, the same terrorists we had defeated after rendering great sacrifices are again trying to raise their heads.

This soil is yearning for us once again as it is in danger, and we have to answer its call as only the PPP can save it. Shaheed Quaid-e-Awam gave us the slogan of ‘Roti, Kapra Aur Makaan’, which was extended by Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto in her last campaign, through the addition of ‘Ilm, Sehat, Sab Ko Kaam, Dehshat Se Mahfooz Awaam, Ooncha Ho Jamhoor Ka Naam’.

The PPP has curated its 2024 manifesto with the same philosophy in mind, along with the 10-point economic charter which will combat the most vital problems faced by the people. The PPP is the sole political party that can help the country emerge from the economic, societal and security crises. The society is plagued with the politics of hatred and division, and the PPP is the only party that aims to bury it forever.

The PPP resolves to establish a ‘Truth and Reconciliation Commission’ to help unify the country so that we can progress and prosper. The PPP is the only party that can take everyone along for the sake of the nation. As far as terrorism is concerned, it is imperative that we tackle it today.

It has been a trend for us to make excuses and procrastinate on this matter, as we only act when our citizens are made targets of heinous attacks. The time has come for us to decide that there is no good or bad Taliban, and we should combat terrorism in all forms. We should only consider the Constitution given by Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto supreme, and should have the courage to give a befitting response in case the security of our people is compromised.

Chairman Bilawal said that the elections are set to take place on February 8, and a political party has adopted the same attitude it had sworn to discontinue after the Charter of Democracy. The same party is not staying true to its slogan of ‘Vote Ko Izzat Do’. It wishes to divide the people through encouraging the politics of hate. They want to misguide the people. Hence, the citizens of the country should make a wise decision after thorough deliberation. By stamping the symbol of the arrow, the people can render this great conspiracy against the country redundant.

The Jiyalas need to apprise the people that this is not the time to let our emotions get the best of us, we should not waste away our votes. The workers of PML-N should be told that their party is not protecting the sanctity of the vote, rather it is destroying it.

The workers of PTI need to be apprised of the PPP’s struggle that it has been doing since three generations. They need to realise that Imran Khan is not in the elections, and he will not become the PM. All the office bearers of their party are planted, and them not getting their election symbol was a doing of their own people. Their office bearers are shedding crocodile tears. Instead of wasting away their vote on the independent candidates, the people should make a wise choice and opt for the arrows. The majority of the country does not wish to see this person becoming the PM for the fourth time. The people are not willing to accept him as their PM at all.

Chairman Bilawal said that the Jiyalas need to work hard for the sake of the country till February 8. The PPP has the experience to combat the plethora of problems faced by the people.

Only the PPP can help bring political stability and legitimise the electoral process by fulfilling its promises and helping the country tread a new path. The PPP appeals to the people to trust the Party in this election, and opt for a new view. They need to stamp the arrow of Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto, Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto and the Pakistan Peoples Party.