Bilawal pays tributes to women diplomats

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister and PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has paid rich tributes to the women diplomats of Pakistan, appreciating their contribution to the country’s foreign service.

In a post uploaded on Twitter on Saturday while the world celebrates the International Day of Women in Diplomacy, Bilawal said “I recognise and honour Pakistan’s women diplomats as they raise the flag high with spirit, grit and grance.”

The foreign minister further added: “We appreciate their contributions to Pakistan’s diplomacy and celebrate their many accomplishments.” The International Day of Women in Diplomacy is observed annually on June 24 to honour and recognize remarkable women in the fields of diplomacy and decision-making across the globe.