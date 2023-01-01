Bilawal raises terrorism issue at Munich Security Conference

MUNICH (NNI): Minister for External Affairs Bilawal Bhutto said if Afghanistan did not prevent her land to be used by terrorists, it could lead to the spread of a wave of terrorism from Pakistan to other countries.

Addressing the Munich security conference, attended by heads of state and government and ministers of defense and foreign affairs, he said the spread of terrorism through Afghanistan was the most pressing issue adding a large number of terrorists belonging to other creeds were also present in the world. “The Afghan administration’s non-serious attitude toward terrorism is concerning”, he added.

Mr Zardari held meetings with foreign ministers and leaders of different countries at the Munich Security Council in Germany and discussed matters of mutual interest. The minister met his Saudi counterpart Faisal Bin Farhan Al Saud and the two pledged to increase cooperation of their countries in diverse fields.

Bilawal said Pakistan highly valued its brotherly relations with Saudi Arabia. He also held a meeting with Foreign Minister of Finland Pekka Haavisto.

The two sides agreed to take forward relations in sectors of education, trade and climate change.

Bilawal welcomed the decision of Finland to re-open its embassy in Islamabad. The minister met with the Vice President and Foreign Minister of Jordan Ayman Al Safadi and they agreed to expand bilateral ties and high level contacts between Pakistan and Jordan.

He also met with the Foreign Minister of Malta Dr Ian Borg and they expressed their determination to promote relations in areas of information technology, health, tourism and start-ups through the Joint Technical Commission.

He had a meeting with chief of the International Crisis Group Dr Comfort Ero and they concurred to adopt a coordinated strategy to resolve issues facing humanity.

The minister also held discussions with US Senator Lindsey Graham and other members of Congress and they talked about issues of climate change and the challenges faced by humanity.