Bilawal slams NAB over arrest of Hamza Shehbaz

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Peoples’ Party (PPP) chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Tuesday condemned the arrest of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Hamza Shehbaz by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

“NAB’s only target is opposition. The incumbent government is taking retaliation in order to halt the national level protest,” the PPP chief said while talking to reporters.

Bilawal said that NAB chairman in his speech had said that the incumbent government will fall if takes action against the ruling party members.

The PPP chairman also rejected the fiscal budget for the year 2019-20 presented by PTI government in the National Assembly today.

Earlier in the day, the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) arrested on Tuesday Leader of the Opposition in the Punjab Assembly Hamza Shehbaz after the Lahore High Court dismissed his bail petitions in three cases.

A two-judge bench, headed by Justice Mazahir Ali Naqvi, dismissed the petitions after the PML-N leader’s lawyer requested it to allow him to withdraw the applications in the cases related to Saaf Pani Company, Ramazan Sugar Mills and assets.

Hamza, who appeared before the bench to request an extension in his bail which expired today, was arrested by a NAB team from the court premises following the dismissal of the bail.