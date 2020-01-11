BISE Faisalabad announces date for intermediate exams 2020

F.P. Report

FAISALABAD: The Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Faisalabad has issued the schedule for submission of forms for annual intermediate (part 1-2 & composite) and Oriental Sciences (Uloom-e-Sharqiyya) Examinations 2020.

According to a BISE spokesman, the exams would commence from April 28 and candidates could submit their forms with a single fee up to January 30.

The forms will be received with double fee from January 31 to February 10 which could also be submitted with triple fee from February 11 to 17.

The forms and details about submission could be obtained from an inter-branch of the board whereas the same are also available at its website.