Blinken meets French President

FP Report

WASHINGTON DC: The U.S. and France have been friends and partners since the very founding of our country.

Today I met with President Emmanuel Macron to reaffirm the strong ties between our countries and peoples. We also discussed our support for Ukraine and the need to increase aid in Gaza.

Humanitarian workers are heroes. They show the best of what humanity has to offer.

I extend my deepest condolences to those who lost their lives in the strike on WC Kitchen in Gaza. There must be a swift, thorough, and impartial investigation into this incident.

Also, I had the opportunity to thank our colleagues serving at US embassy France for their work to strengthen the longstanding friendship between our nations. It was a pleasure to spend time with you and your families today.