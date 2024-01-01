Joint Statement on the U.S.-Spain Central America Working Group

FP Report

WASHINGTON DC: At the U.S.-Spain Working Group on Central America both parties underscored the importance of international support for the peoples of Central America and highlighted the steadfast work of local civil society actors in creating the conditions for a more prosperous, democratic future.

The third annual U.S.-Spain Working Group on Central America was held on Tuesday, April 2 at Casa de América in Spain. Assistant Secretary of State for Western Hemisphere Affairs Brian A. Nichols led the U.S. delegation together with Secretary of State for Ibero-America and Spanish in the World Susana Sumelzo led the Spanish delegation.

The United States and Spain addressed efforts to strengthen democracy and the rule of law, address gender-based violence, protect human rights, advance regional security, promote inclusive development and economic opportunity, combat transnational crime, and coordinate to address regional migration.

The meeting of the Spain-United States Working Group on Central America is the third edition after those held in Madrid, on May 25, 2022, and in Washington, on December 14, 2022.

Assistant Secretary for the Bureau of International Narcotics and Law Enforcement Todd Robinson and representatives of the Department of State and U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) participated in the meeting, as well as officials from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, European Union and Cooperation, the Ministry of the Interior, the Ministry of Inclusion, Social Security and Migration, and the Spanish Agency for International Cooperation for Development (AECID).

The Working Group on Central America will continue to hold meetings periodically. The meeting of the Working Group, once again, demonstrated the commitment of the United States and Spain to continue collaboration on global issues of common interest.