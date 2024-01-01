Boeing says Thai Airways to buy 45 Dreamliners

Singapore (AFP): Boeing said Tuesday that Thai Airways had placed an order for 45 Dreamliner aircraft, the first major deal announced by the US plane-maker at the Singapore Airshow.

“Thai Airways selected the 787-9 to support its long-term strategy to renew and expand its fleet with more efficient jets, as well as open new routes to support high demand for air travel across Southeast Asia,” Boeing said in a statement.

Thai Airways chief executive Chai Eamsiri said the planes would be equipped with the latest fuel-efficient engines to help the carrier cut its carbon emissions.

“We are confident that the acquisition of the 787 Dreamliners will ultimately benefit our customers and support the growth of our country’s economy,” said Chai.

Boeing did not provide a value for the deal. At list prices, the order would be worth $13.16 billion, but customers usually get a discount when making bulk aircraft orders.

The Dreamliner family of aircraft reduces fuel use and emissions by up to 25 percent compared to the airplanes it replaces, according to Boeing.

“Thai Airways’ strategic investment in the 787 Dreamliner builds on our long-standing partnership and signifies the airline’s commitment to operate a modern, efficient and flexible fleet,” said Brad McMullen, Boeing senior vice president of commercial sales and marketing.

“This order will support Thai Airways’ ability to meet demand, foster tourism and trade, and create further opportunities for this carrier.”

In a separate statement, Boeing also announced that Royal Brunei Airlines ordered four Dreamliners.

“The forthcoming arrival of the 787-9 Dreamliner symbolizes a bold step forward in our ongoing journey toward innovation and excellence,” Royal Brunei Airlines chief executive Sabirin bin Haji Abdul Hamid.

“Royal Brunei Airlines has been operating the 787-8 for the last 10 years and this order will ensure we continue with a product that our customers have come to enjoy.”

While Boeing was in attendance at the airshow, it has not brought any physical commercial aircraft, unlike in previous years.

European rival Airbus is showcasing the A350-1000 and China has brought its single-aisle C919 plane to an international airshow for the first time.

Boeing is still smarting from a near-catastrophic incident in January, when a fuselage panel on a Boeing 737 MAX 9 Alaska Airlines jet blew off mid-flight.

The incident, which caused only minor injuries, led the US Federal Aviation Administration to ground more than 170 MAX 9 planes for around three weeks.