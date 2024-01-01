Bombshell New Report ‘Connects All the Dots’ That Russia Hoax Was CIA Op to Frame Donald Trump

WASHINGTON DC (The Politics Brief): New sources have confirmed to a trio of independent journalists that the CIA fabricated the Russia collusion hoax as part of a sophisticated operation with the Five Eyes Intelligence Community (IC) to frame Donald Trump as a pro-Russian traitor during the 2016 presidential election.

Public journalist Michael Shellenberger, and his colleagues Racket journalists Matt Taibbi and Alex Gutentag, revealed confirmation of the U.S. government plot on Tuesday.

Now, multiple credible sources tell Public and Racket that the United States Intelligence Community (IC), including the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA), illegally mobilized foreign intelligence agencies to target Trump advisors long before the summer of 2016.

The new information fills many gaps in our understanding of the Russia collusion hoax and is supported by testimony already in the public record.

The journalists continued to unravel the espionage scheme to frame Donald Trump.

Until now, the official story has been that the FBI’s investigation began after Australian intelligence officials told US officials that a Trump aide had boasted to an Australian diplomat that Russia had damning material about Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton.

In truth, the US IC asked the “Five Eyes” intelligence alliance to surveil Trump’s associates and share the intelligence they acquired with US agencies, say sources close to a House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence (HSPCI) investigation. The Five Eyes nations are the US, UK, Canada, Australia, and New Zealand.

The CIA had compiled a list of 26 Trump associates to target in the intelligence operation.

After Public and Racket had been told that President Barack Obama’s CIA Director, John Brennan, had identified 26 Trump associates for the Five Eyes to target, a source confirmed that the IC had “identified [them] as people to ‘bump,’ or make contact with or manipulate. They were targets of our own IC and law enforcement — targets for collection and misinformation.”

Unknown details about the FBI’s investigation of the Trump campaign and raw intelligence related to the IC’s surveillance of the Trump campaign are in a 10-inch binder that Trump ordered to be declassified at the very end of his term, sources told Public and Racket.

If the top-secret documents exist proving these charges, they are potentially proof that multiple US intelligence officials broke laws against spying and election interference.

The fallout from the stunning investigation is still ongoing.

Dan Bongino had a blockbuster show on Wednesday as the former Secret Service agent and popular talk radio host laid out the massive ramifications of a recently disclosed CIA spy bombshell.

Bongino, the author of books on the matter like “Spygate” and “Follow the Money,” explained at length how the new reporting confirms what he has been saying for years and how it now connects the dots between a number of the biggest political scandals in American history.

“So, I don’t confuse anyone. Today I’m going to do everyone a favor and I’m going to tell you the summary of what I’m about to tell you, and then I’m going to go into the details,” Bongino opened.

“I say bluff a lot, bottom line, up front folks, every one of the stories and scandals I’m about to address in this next sentence or two, every one of them, it’s all the same story,” he continued.

“I have been telling you this for years,” he added. “There is absolutely no difference between the Ukraine story going on. Now, the Mar-a-Lago raid the effort to paper over the scandal with FISA, the collusion hoax Spygate, the impeachment hoax and the Biden document scandal.”

“It is all the same thing, and it is this: They spied on Donald Trump, and others by the way, they spied on Donald Trump using foreign actors,” he went on. “One of those foreign actors who assisted in the plot to take down Donald Trump was the Ukrainian government.”

“You don’t have to write it down,” he said. “I’m going to get to all of this. I’m going to go through a piece-by-piece right here so you have the whole story up front.”

“The Ukrainian government was deeply involved in the effort to spy on and take down Donald Trump,” Bongino said. “The Ukrainians know about this. Joe Biden was knee deep in Ukraine in a business operation in Ukraine while Barack Obama and his people were using Ukraine to spy on Donald Trump, the spying operation on Donald Trump.”

“There are documents that Michael Shellenberger, Matt Taibbi and Alex Gutentag say exist in a binder. It is something I heard about. They confirmed.”

“I give them all the credit in the world, but we addressed it on the show,” he went on. “The raid on Mar-a-Lago was an effort to get rid of that intelligence to go find it and make it go away. The FISA operation, the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Court operation to spy on Donald Trump was the insurance policy.”

“Ladies and gentlemen, it was nothing more than an effort to paper over what was a John Brennan, CIA, Hillary Clinton, Barack Obama effort to spy on Donald Trump,” Bongino added. “The FISA operation was just nothing more than an effort to put paper behind it and give it the patina, the coding of morality and ethical behavior. It was a fake the whole time.”

“The collusion scandal was nothing more than a fairytale invented by Hillary Clinton and advanced by John Brennan and useful idiot Jim Comey,” he said. “The spying operation on Donald Trump was nothing more than an effort to set him up with a push-pull operation I described years ago where they kept pushing intel into the Trump team, fake intel, hoping they would suck up so they could frame them for being involved with the Russians. The impeachment hoax on Donald Trump only happened after Donald Trump started asking questions about Ukraine and their role in both Hunter Biden and their role to keep him out of office.”

“They impeached him for the phone call, the Biden documents scandal,” he went on. “The documents he was hiding were documents about Ukraine who was knee-deep in the Spygate scandal.”

“Folks, the Global Swamp, the Global Swamp is freaking out right now,” Bongino said. “Again, I’m going to say their names again. They deserve a lot of credit. A lot of people are freaking out today. I said this, I said that folks, pardon the language. Who gives a f-ck? This is about uncovering the deep state. Do you really give a sh-t? Who gets the credit? Is this what? This is a race? Oh, I said, who cares? Who said what? First Taibbi, Shellenberger and Alex Gutentag have a Substack out where a new source that — yes confirms a lot of what we knew — but the source is new. They did it.”

“I don’t know who this source is,” he added. “Was it my source? Another source? I have no idea, but this is incredible. The Global Swamp right now is freaking out and the rats are jumping off the ship. Why? Because Donald Trump, after the Robert Hur letter and the hit from Obama in that letter… Obama’s team was absolutely involved in this takedown of Biden. With that Robert Hur letter that he’s mentally incompetent, I’m sure of it, I’m sure whether her knows it or not, they realized Biden’s done and that he is going to lose.”

“Everyone is freaking out because they know Trump is going to get back into office and declassify,” he continued. Fire bureaucrats who get in the way because he doesn’t have to worry about reelection or anything else, and they are freaking out. Laws were broken. People committed crimes.”

“The biggest scandal in political history,” he said. “The CIA has been basically stealing elections around the world and in the United States for years now, and they got caught.”